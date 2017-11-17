Holiday Retail Outlook: Online Shopping Will Beat in-Store Again
17-Nov-2017
Texas Tech University
Pitch
Online vs. In-Store
This year, most consumers are expected to make purchases using their phones, tablets or computers rather than in stores. The National Retail Federation reports holiday shoppers are expected to spend $5.57 billion this year, or about $294 a person.
Black Friday
Instead of heading to department stores before the sun rises, Black Friday shoppers are expected to take a more leisurely pace to locate the best deals available, with many consumers heading out after 10 a.m.
Thanksgiving Day
Both a decline in foot traffic and unhappy employees will contribute to many retailers remaining closed on Thanksgiving Day, including those that have opened in the past.
Expert
Deborah Fowler, professor of retail management, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-1779 or deborah.fowler@ttu.edu
Quotes
- “This year is going to be interesting. It’s going to be one of the most interesting years we’ve seen.” (:04)
- “Last year, e-commerce topped in-store, and they expect it to even more so this year.” (:05)
- “Things are changing, and one of the big changes that I’ve seen this year with retailers is a lot are not opening on Thanksgiving.” (:10)
- “What they found is they just were not generating enough traffic to have their stores open and their employees not quite as happy.” (:09)
- “The No. 1 advice I have for anybody shopping for Christmas is make a list and try to stick with it, budget appropriately for your family.” (:09)
Sample Script
IF YOU PLAN TO SLEEP IN ON “BLACK FRIDAY”… YOU’RE NOT ALONE.
ACCORDING TO THE “NATIONAL RETAIL FEDERATION”… MOST “BLACK FRIDAY” SHOPPERS WILL HEAD OUT AFTER 10 A-M—RATHER THAN LINING UP BEFORE SUNRISE.
AND THOSE—HOPING TO SHOP ON THANKSGIVING DAY… MAY BE DISAPPOINTED THIS YEAR.
MANY STORES HAVE DECIDED TO SHUT THEIR DOORS.
“What they found is they just were not generating enough traffic to have their stores open and their employees not quite as happy.”
“DEBORAH FOWLER” IS A RETAIL EXPERT AT TEXAS TECH.
SHE SAYS CONSUMERS ARE EXPECTED TO SPEND MORE THAN $5-POINT-5 BILLION DOLLARS THIS YEAR—THAT’S A LITTLE LESS THAN $300-DOLLARS A PERSON.