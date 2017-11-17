Dr. Tao Xie: Researcher and Medical Expert in Parkinson's Disease. @uchicagomed

http://www.uchospitals.edu/physicians/tao-xie.html

Newswise — Tao Xie, MD, PhD, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of various movement disorders, including Parkinson's disease (PD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), multiple system atrophy (MSA), cortical basal ganglionic degeneration (CBGD), Huntington's disease (HD) and chorea, tremor, dystonia, hemifacial spasm, blepharospasm, tics, and Tourette syndrome. He uses medications, botulinum toxin injection and deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for treatment of these neurological conditions.

In his clinical research, Dr. Xie studies the effectiveness of deep brain stimulation for the treatment of PD, tremor, and dystonia, and the use of DaTscan in the differential diagnosis of Parkinsonian syndrome. He is also actively involved in clinical trials for PD, PSP, dystonia, SCA6 and HD.

Dr. Xie is a physician in the University of Chicago Center for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders. Dedicated as a Center for Advanced Research by the American Parkinson Disease Association, this multidisciplinary center combines clinical expertise with state-of-the-art therapies and groundbreaking research.

https://neurology.uchicago.edu/page/tao-xie-md-phd