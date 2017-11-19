OADN Partners with CastleBranch to Empower Educators, Hospitals and Students

Newswise — November 20, 2017 — The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) and CastleBranch have announced a new, collaborative initiative to promote the development and academic progression of health care professionals. Through the adoption of the CastleBranch Bridges (CB Bridges) platform, OADN members will immediately realize significant program benefits while capturing the data necessary for visibility into the nationwide nursing pipeline.

CB Bridges is a centralized, online platform designed to digitally manage the entire process of a nursing student’s clinical education. Using CB Bridges, OADN members will be able to facilitate every aspect of the process, including clinical placement, scheduling, compliance tracking, time management and evaluations. Built to empower educators, hospitals and students, the platform will reduce the administrative burden associated with managing the clinical education process, identify underutilized placement opportunities and improve placement efficiencies, and strengthen relationships between member-organizations and their respective health care facility partners.

“In addition to addressing the administrative burden for the school, hospital and student, CB Bridges unlocks an unparalleled level of insight and data that can be used to elevate both health care education and the health care industry at large,” said Brett Martin, CEO of CastleBranch. “This new initiative between CastleBranch and OADN allows us to go further than ever before – to strengthen the new graduate nursing pipeline and provide nationwide visibility so institutions can match the right graduate with the right facility at the right time.”

Beyond the benefits to individual members, CB Bridges will empower OADN to analyze aggregate data from all contributing members and deliver back best practice recommendations relative to process improvements. Further, OADN can leverage the combined data and create a nationwide new graduate employment pipeline for the health care industry. By doing so, OADN will help to secure additional placement opportunities for its members and ensure its collective graduating students are employed in facilities that suit their long-term career goals.

To fully leverage the new graduate pipeline, OADN will also create a member-driven committee to oversee evidence-based research designed to strengthen school and facility relationships and increase placement opportunities.

“The evolving and complex demands of the health care system require OADN to deliver transformative solutions to help our members thrive,” said Donna Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of OADN. “The expanded partnership between OADN and CastleBranch promises to fulfill this commitment, providing immediate process improvements to individual member users while allowing OADN to track, measure and improve outcomes for our entire community.”

To learn more about the CB Bridges platform, please visit www.discover.CastleBranch.com/CBBridges.

The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) is recognized nationally as the voice for Associate Degree nursing. Founded in 1984, OADN is dedicated to enhancing the quality of Associate Degree Nursing Education, strengthening the professional role of the Associate Degree Nurse, and promoting the future of Associate Degree Nursing as the entry point into registered nursing amid industry challenges.

Founded in 1997, CastleBranch is one of the largest background screening and compliance management companies in the nation. CastleBranch has a proven track record of creating products and services tailored to the needs of nursing schools, students and hospitals, and is OADN’s exclusive partner for background screening and compliance tracking services since 2011. CastleBranch’s services are used in approximately 66 percent of colleges and universities in the United States.