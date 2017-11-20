 
SJU Expert, Former IRS Agent Available to Comment on Tax Reform Legislation

      Dennis Raible, C.P.A.

    Dennis Raible, C.P.A., is a visiting professor of accounting at Saint Joseph's University and a 30-year veteran of the Internal Revenue Service. He is available to offer commentary on impending tax reform legislation and its impact.

    In considering the current bills in the House and the Senate, Raible says, "Folks in Congress have a way to go before either of these bills becomes our future tax reform, but its impact is sure to touch most Americans' lives."

