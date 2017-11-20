Government of Canada Announces Investment of More Than $40m in Child Health Research

Newswise — November 20 is National Child Day – a time to raise awareness of children’s rights and promote efforts to help children reach their full potential. Good health is one of the keys to achieving this full potential. That is why the Government of Canada is investing in research that improves the health of children so that they can grow into healthy adults who go on to live long and productive lives.

Today, Bill Blair, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health, announced a federal investment of $33.4 million over five years to support a major research initiative that seeks to prevent chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, through effective intervention in the earliest days of life. An additional $7.8 million is being provided through a partnership with national research agencies in India, China and South Africa. This funding will help support the Healthy Life Trajectories (HeLTI) initiative, a major national and international research initiative led by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

HeLTI is focused on preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease by understanding the genetic and environmental factors that contribute to these diseases and studying interventions designed to promote good health from pre-conception to early childhood.

CIHR has also recently launched a process to create an Indigenous component of HeLTI in Canada in consultation with Indigenous communities.

Quotes

“The Government of Canada is investing in research that has the power to improve the lives of children and their parents. This research initiative will guide the development of new approaches to preventing chronic diseases and lay the groundwork for a healthy and productive future for our children.”

Ginette Petitpas Taylor

Minister of Health

“This research investment is especially significant for today, National Child Day, because it speaks to the idea that preventing disease in the first place – the key to ensuring a more sustainable health care system – starts with healthy kids.”

Bill Blair

Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and to the Minister of Health

“The Healthy Life Trajectories initiative brings together leading experts from Canada, India, South Africa, and China to tackle the global burden of non-communicable chronic diseases. The results of this international collaborative effort will benefit children and families in Canada and worldwide.”

Dr. Shoo Lee

Scientific Director, CIHR Institute of Human Development, Child and Youth Health

