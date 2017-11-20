UC San Diego Health Named Medical Provider of the Year

Newswise — The UC San Diego Health International Patient Program was recognized as the 2017 Medical Provider of the Year by the International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ). ITIJ recognizes leading health systems from around the globe for their ability to provide comprehensive, culturally-sensitive care to patients from international destinations.



“UC San Diego Health is deeply honored to receive recognition of its efforts to provide affordable high-quality care to international patients who need lifesaving medical and surgical services,” said Lawrence Friedman, MD, CEO of International Clinical Programs at UC San Diego Health.



UC San Diego Health sees more than 850 patients per year from outside the United States. Patients travel from countries such as China, India, Japan, Mexico, Middle East and South America.



The International Services Program at UC San Diego Health includes complete care coordination for visiting patients, including physician-patient matching, appointment scheduling, two-way communication with the referring physician, and translation services. A detailed report is developed for the patient and their doctor that includes a full treatment plan with estimated length of stay and an approximate cost for care.



“As part of our services, we also offer a Second Opinion Medical Consultation Program,” said Friedman. “Physicians use this service to consult with our medical and surgical experts to devise customized treatment plans that are best suited to their patients.”



Each patient is assigned a patient coordinator who speaks their home language. The dedicated coordinator makes all arrangements for care including convenient transportation and housing.



UC San Diego Health is the region’s only academic health system. Its clinicians are part of multidisciplinary teams that offer patients the best in cancer, neurologic, gynecologic, orthopedic, and pulmonary care. UC San Diego Health is ranked in eight specialties by U.S. News & World Report. Only 3.2 percent of 4,658 hospitals rank in one or more specialties.



International patients have access to the recently opened Jacobs Medical Center, a 245-bed medical and surgical specialty hospital. The 10-story facility combines renowned physician-scientists and care teams, precision medicine, clinical trials and creative arts and culinary offerings to provide an extraordinary healing experience for patients and families.

