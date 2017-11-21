Autoimmune Disease Public Forum in Detroit, MI

Newswise — EASTPOINTE, MI – NOVEMBER 20, 2017: American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA) presents “What Every American Needs to Know About Autoimmune Disease” public forum Saturday, December 9, 2017. This FREE conference is open to patients, their families, healthcare providers and the public. The forum will take place at Second Ebenezer Church located at 14601 Dequindre Road, Detroit, MI 48212. Registration begins at 9:30 am and the program is 10:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Free lunch will be provided to registered attendees.

The conference provides autoimmune disease patients, their families and friends, as well as the public with information on autoimmunity as a common thread of 100+ diseases. Additional topics will include Women and Autoimmunity, The Importance of Early Diagnosis (in Rheumatoid Arthritis), Vasculitis, Autoimmune Diseases of the Brain, Lupus and the Skin, and Coping with Autoimmunity.

The program features speakers such as Rita Baron-Faust, co-author of The Autoimmune Connection, Virginia Ladd, President and Executive Director of American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, David Fox, MD, Rheumatology (University of Michigan Medical Group), Ora Gewurz-Singer, MD, Rheumatology (University of Michigan Medical Group), Brendan P. Kelley, MD, MSc, (Henry Ford Health System), Joseph McCune, MD (University of Michigan), and TV News Writer/Producer Nika C. Beamon, author of Misdiagnosed: The Search for Dr. House.

A growing concern worldwide, more than 50 million Americans are diagnosed with an autoimmune disease (AD). Currently AD’s are one of the top 10 killers of women under the age of 65. Included in the 100+ autoimmune diseases are lupus, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögrens syndrome, psoriasis, celiac disease, scleroderma, and type 1 diabetes.

Pre-registration is required to attend this event. To reserve your seat, please call (586) 776-3900 or reserve your space online via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-every-american-needs-to-know-about-autoimmune-disease-tickets-39840110844?aff=efbevent

About the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association (AARDA)

The American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association is dedicated to the eradication of autoimmune diseases and the alleviation of suffering and the socioeconomic impact of autoimmunity through fostering and facilitating collaboration in the areas of education, public awareness, research, and patient services in an effective, ethical and efficient manner.

AARDA is the only national nonprofit health agency dedicated to bringing a national focus to autoimmunity, the major cause of serious chronic diseases. Approximately 50 million Americans, 20 percent of the population or one in five people, suffer from autoimmune diseases. Women are more likely than men to be affected; some estimates say that 75 percent of those affected--some 37.5 million people--are women. Still, with these statistics, autoimmunity is rarely discussed as a women's health issue.

For more information on autoimmunity and/or AARDA, contact AARDA by phone at (586) 776-3900 or on the web at www.aarda.org.

