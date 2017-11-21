Throat Cancer Experts Available for Comment/Background Related to Beth Chapman/Dog the Bounty Hunter Special

Newswise — Ahead of the November 27 special featuring Dog the Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, and her journey with throat cancer, leading experts in head and neck cancer are available for comment and/or background on diagnosis, treatment and survivorship of the disease.

Gopal K. Bajaj, MD and David Raben, MD can discuss best clinical practices and the latest research related to throat tumors, such as the one Mrs. Chapman was diagnosed with earlier this year. Dr. Bajaj is the Chairman and Medical Director of Radiation Oncology for the Inova Schar Cancer Research Institute in Fairfax, Virginia, as well as an Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor at Virginia Commonwealth University and a Visiting Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Maryland. Dr. Raben is a Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado, as well as a member of the NRG Oncology head and neck steering committee.

Quick facts about throat cancer:

Throat cancer is an umbrella term encompassing cancers in the throat, voice box or tonsils

Most throat cancer patients receive radiation therapy, either alone or combined with chemotherapy or another treatment

Management of head and neck cancers is highly complex, given the sensitivity of the area being treated and the aggressive nature of the disease

An estimated 39,500 people in the United States were diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015

ASTRO’s patient education website, RT Answers, also has resources on head and neck cancer for patients and caregivers: