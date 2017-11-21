ISPOR Honored With 6 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

Newswise — Princeton, NJ, USA—November 21, 2017—ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research, was honored with 6 prestigious awards at the 14th Annual Stevie Awards held on Friday evening, November 17, 2017. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world’s top honors for female entrepreneurs, executives, employees, and the organizations they run. More than 1500 entries in 90 categories were submitted for consideration this year by organizations and individuals around the world. Finalists were chosen by an international panel of 170+ professionals serving on 5 specialized judging committees.

ISPOR CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg was recognized as one of the top women leaders in business, receiving a total of 5 Stevie Awards for female executives in government or non-profit organizations (11 to 2500 employees). Ms. Berg has been providing the vision and leadership for ISPOR since 2014. Her contributions in innovation and mentoring has earned her 5 Stevie Awards in the following categories: Mentor or Coach of the Year—Gold Stevie Award, Woman of the Year—Silver Stevie Award, Female Executive of the Year—Silver Stevie Award, Female Innovator of the Year—Bronze Stevie Award, and Most Innovative Woman of the Year—Bronze Stevie Award.

Hired by the ISPOR Board of Directors in 2014, Ms. Berg’s arrival marked the first change in leadership in the Society’s 20-year history. Under her direction and vision, the Society developed and implemented a new strategic plan that cements ISPOR’s position as a global leader in health economics and outcomes research. Ms. Berg has made a significant investment in strengthening the Society’s infrastructure, business processes, governance policies, and technology to improve efficiencies and contribute to future growth. She has also continued to extend investments that further the Society’s mission and has reinvested $1.6 million USD in member-focused programs in 2016 and more than $3 million in 2017. These global programs (i.e., travel and research grants, patient-focused roundtables, development programs for students and young professionals, etc.) fund key initiatives that support training and capacity building for the future generation of leaders who will continue to advance the science of health economics and outcomes research.

The sixth Stevie Award claimed by ISPOR went to Sue Capon, Senior Director, Operations. Ms. Capon received a Silver Stevie Award for Employee of the Year for her work in leading the Society’s significant infrastructure and information technology initiatives in a government or non-profit organization.

