Wichita State University Professor Co-Authors Third Book in Personal Development Series

Released: 21-Nov-2017 9:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Wichita State University

The Art of Learning and Self-Development: Your Competitive Edge

Behavioral Science, Cognition and Learning, Neuro, Entrepreneurship, In the Workplace
  • Communication, Learning, self-development, proactive approach, proactive approach to learning,
  • Goals, achieve goals, Neuroscience
      Wichita State's Ray Hull has co-authored "The Art of Learning and Self-Development."

    Newswise — Ray Hull, professor of Communication Sciences and Disorders at Wichita State University, understands that the ability to learn is imperative for every person seeking a goal.

    This is why he included "The Art of Learning and Self-Development" in the personal development series that he co-authors with New York Times best-selling author Jim Stovall. This book follows "The Art of Communication" and "The Art of Presentation," the first two books in the series. Three more books will follow, each focusing on a different area of communication.

    Hull says that in our world what we know is becoming more important than what task we perform. To achieve success in life we must take a proactive approach to learning.

    "The top achievers learn the most and apply what they learn," he says. "Therefore, there is no skill, information or lesson more vital than learning how to learn."

    "The Art of Learning" discusses how learning will help you achieve your goals, with action steps and new methods to help with the journey. The book also includes a chapter on "The Neuroscience of Learning," which explains how our brain allows us to acquire new information.

    The book was released this month and is available in bookstores around the country and online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.


    The mission of Wichita State University is to be an essential educational, cultural and economic driver for Kansas and the greater public good. Wichita State is a doctoral research university enrolling about 15,000 students and offering 59 undergraduate degree programs in more than 150 areas of study in seven undergraduate colleges. The Graduate School offers 45 master's and 12 doctoral degrees that offer study in more than 100 areas. Wichita State's Innovation Campus is an interconnected community of partnership buildings, laboratories and mixed-use areas where students, faculty, staff, entrepreneurs and businesses have access to the university's vast resources and technology. For more information, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.
    Contact: Ray Hull, professor, Communication Sciences and Disorders, 316-978-3271 or ray.hull@wichita.edu.

