Wichita State University Professor Co-Authors Third Book in Personal Development Series

This is why he included "The Art of Learning and Self-Development" in the personal development series that he co-authors with New York Times best-selling author Jim Stovall. This book follows "The Art of Communication" and "The Art of Presentation," the first two books in the series. Three more books will follow, each focusing on a different area of communication.

Hull says that in our world what we know is becoming more important than what task we perform. To achieve success in life we must take a proactive approach to learning.

"The top achievers learn the most and apply what they learn," he says. "Therefore, there is no skill, information or lesson more vital than learning how to learn."

"The Art of Learning" discusses how learning will help you achieve your goals, with action steps and new methods to help with the journey. The book also includes a chapter on "The Neuroscience of Learning," which explains how our brain allows us to acquire new information.

The book was released this month and is available in bookstores around the country and online through Barnes & Noble and Amazon.