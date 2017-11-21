Babson College Selected As A ‘Davis School,’ To Provide Need-Based Scholarships To Students From Around The World

Newswise — Babson College has been selected as a Davis School by the Davis United World College Scholars Program.

International students that have completed their final years of high school at one of the 17 United World Colleges will be eligible for need-based scholarships to attend Babson as undergraduate students. Babson’s goal is to enroll at least one of these students into the undergraduate school each year.

“Babson is incredibly proud of our diverse and global community and we look forward to expanding our reach as a Davis School,” said Babson College President Kerry Healey. “Our campus is enriched by a multitude of perspectives, experiences, nationalities and backgrounds, and we look forward to welcoming graduates of the United World Colleges to our community.”

Babson’s Support for International Students

No. 1 College for International Students, Forbes

Global Entrepreneur in Residence Program: Babson is the first private college to offer Global Entrepreneur in Residence program.

Global Scholars Program: Each year, a highly talented group of international students is awarded need-based scholarships as a part of the Global Scholars Program.

About United World Colleges

United World Colleges (UWC) is a global education movement that makes education a force to unite people, nations, and cultures for peace and a sustainable future.

Today, UWC has 17 schools and colleges on four continents, the majority of which focus exclusively on the 16-19 year-old age group: a time when young people’s energy and idealism can be guided towards empathy, responsibility, and lifelong action. These colleges teach the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma as their formal curriculum, a qualification that UWC played a major part in developing, while also emphasizing the importance of experiential learning, community service, and outdoor activities.

UWC college students are selected domestically, in more than 155 countries, through UWC’s unique national committee system. Selection is based on demonstrated promise and potential. In accordance with the UWC ethos that education should be independent of the student’s socioeconomic means, 70 percent of students in their IB Diploma years receive either full or partial financial assistance, based on their needs.

UWC also runs shorter educational programs—conducted at the campuses of its 17 schools and colleges and beyond—increasing the number of people who can have access to a UWC educational experience.

UWC fosters a lifelong commitment to social responsibility and, to date, it has inspired a worldwide network of more than 60,000 alumni, who believe it is possible to take action and make a difference locally, nationally, and internationally.

About Davis United World Scholars Program

Davis United World College (UWC) Scholars are exceptional young people who have graduated from a UWC school and then matriculated at selected U.S. colleges or universities. The UWC experience—which brings students from around the world to live and learn together in one of 17 locations on five continents—has challenged them academically and personally, expanded their horizons exponentially, and shown them how to build understanding from diversity.

Once UWC graduates enroll in one of the partner U.S. colleges or universities, the program provides financial support for their undergraduate educations through institutional grants that support need-based scholarships for Davis UWC Scholars.

About Babson College

