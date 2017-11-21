American University Expert Available to Comment on FCC Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules

WHO: Aram Sinnreich

Associate Professor, American University School of Communication

WHAT: Available to discuss the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality regulations. Sinnreich researches and writes about the intersections of culture, law and technology.

WHEN: November 21 – ongoing

WHERE: Via email or telephone.

