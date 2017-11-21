American University Expert Available to Comment on FCC Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules
WHO: Aram Sinnreich
Associate Professor, American University School of Communication
WHAT: Available to discuss the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality regulations. Sinnreich researches and writes about the intersections of culture, law and technology.
WHEN: November 21 – ongoing
WHERE: Via email or telephone.
