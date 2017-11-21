 
American University Expert Available to Comment on FCC Repeal of Net Neutrality Rules

Released: 21-Nov-2017 1:05 PM EST

Source Newsroom: American University

Government/Law, Internet Trends, Media and Journalism, Technology, U.S. Politics, Local - DC, Local - DC Metro
  • Net Neutrality, FCC, Internet Access

    • WHO: Aram Sinnreich
    Associate Professor, American University School of Communication

    WHAT: Available to discuss the FCC's proposal to repeal net neutrality regulations. Sinnreich researches and writes about the intersections of culture, law and technology. 

    WHEN: November 21 – ongoing

    WHERE: Via email or telephone. 

    -AU-

