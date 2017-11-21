After a Weekend of Shopping, #GivingTuesday Provides an Opportunity to Give Back

For many, embracing the spirit of the holiday season means giving rather than receiving. That sentiment is what inspired #GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to celebrating generosity around the world. Held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving and the widely-recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Sound Bites

The audio/video can be found on Texas Tech University’s FTP site:

http://communications.ttumedia.com

Username: ttucomm

Password: Raiders!!

Go to Texas Tech University -> Radio Pitch and click the ‘Giving Tuesday 2017’ file.

Expert

Nathaniel Wright, assistant professor of political science, (806) 834-4817 or nathaniel.wright@ttu.edu

Quotes

“Giving Tuesday is this global initiative that was started probably about 10 years ago to combat the commercialization of Black Friday and to really give more focus to the meaning of the holidays.” (:16)

“Technology has also made it easy for Giving Tuesday, and millennials are very tech savvy, whether it be Facebook or Snapchat or Instagram. Because of those avenues, it’s made it really easy to push Giving Tuesday.” (:13)

“It’s so easy for us to click a button to give $10 a month to your favorite nonprofit or to sign up for volunteering.” (:07)

“For millennials, and just for other people in general, Giving Tuesday, or just being philanthropic, really gives them a chance to kind of address some of their favorite causes and just be a better person.” (:11)

For more information or media resources, contact Allison Hirth, senior editor, Office of Communications and Marketing, Texas Tech University, (806) 834-5604, allison.hirth@ttu.edu