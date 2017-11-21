Argonne Appoints Chief of Staff

Newswise — Megan Clifford has been named Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, effective Jan. 1, 2018.

Clifford joined Argonne in November 2013 as the Director of Strategy and Innovation for the Global Security Sciences division (GSS). She has developed and executed strategies and programs with multi-disciplinary and cross-institutional teams to address a range of energy and global security challenges. Clifford previously held a senior executive position at Booz Allen Hamilton in Washington, D.C., where she served on the leadership team responsible for growth and performance of the firm’s $790 million Justice and Homeland Security business.

Clifford will serve as an advisor to Laboratory Director Paul Kearns, helping him to maintain and grow the laboratory’s vital stakeholder relationships. Clifford’s strong leadership, sponsor engagement, business acumen and program development experience, along with her strategic background are assets that position her to enable growth and achievement of the Argonne mission.

Clifford assumes the Chief of Staff role from Eleanor Taylor, who becomes Director of Board Relations for the University of Chicago on Dec. 4.

