Mercy Medical Center Announces Third Graduation of mWORKS Participants

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Participants in the Fall 2017 “mWORKS” (Mercy’s Workforce Outreach: Raising Knowledge and Skills) initiative have finished their 4-week training and completed the program, the third graduating cohort since the program’s inception in 2016, announced Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO of Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center. (To view video re: mWORKS, click here).

“Mercy leadership identified the goal of training and hiring more unemployed Baltimore City residents who face significant socio-economic challenges for positions in the hospital’s environmental services, dietary and transport areas. mWORKS brings together an interdisciplinary team of managers, staff and clinical educators to prepare individuals for the requirements of each position, and we continue to be very pleased with the results,” Mr. Mullen said.

In 2015, protests and civil unrest thrust Baltimore into the national spotlight. To aid in the healing, Mercy sought to find ways to provide greater job training and economic opportunities for Baltimore City residents. The mWORKS job training program is entirely funded by Mercy Health Services.

Mercy’s Human Resources staff partnered with Humanim, a not-for-profit organization that builds pathways to employment, to assist in finding enthusiastic and committed individuals interested in working in healthcare. Since the program’s inception in 2016, mWORKS has resulted in 25 new hires of which 19 are still at Mercy, for a total retention rate of 76%.

“mWORKS not only offers these individuals with opportunities to secure jobs, but also helps to develop specific skills that they can use the rest of their professional careers. Some continue with Mercy while others seek positions beyond health care,” said Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Tammy Janus.

Susan Finlayson, DNP, RN, Senior Vice President of Operations, and members of Mercy’s nurse educators work directly with the mWORKS recruits to help them develop the skills they need to be successful, “both in their jobs and in life.”

“mWORKS participants work with a Mercy coach in the course of their training. We help them identify and maximize their strengths to be in a better position to succeed, whether that’s at Mercy or wherever they may wish to go in their careers,” Finlayson said.

mWORKS is fashioned on the nationally recognized ServSafe and CHEST programs. Those working in dietary receive certification in ServSafe, a food and beverage safety training and certificate program administered by the National Restaurant Association. CHEST refers to Certified HealthCare Environmental Services Technician, and Mercy provides educators who are certified to train in this program; the mWORKS’ patient transporter curriculum is based on the core principles of the Association of HealthCare Transport Management.

“The mWORKS program, it’s real. There’s no cost to participate, no gimmicks. I completed the training last March and in April, was offered a position in Mercy’s EVS (Environmental Services). Mercy offers such a warm and caring environment, it’s easy to learn and grow here. I’d highly recommend mWORKS to family, friends, anyone who is looking for a chance,” said Charda Jones, Mercy EVS and a 2017 mWORKS graduate.

For consideration for the next cohort, interested candidates should email their contact information to mWORKS@mdmercy.com.

Founded in 1874, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women's health care.

