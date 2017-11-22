UPMC Pinnacle Strawberry Square FamilyCare Opens Monday, Nov. 20

Newswise — HARRISBURG, Pa. (November 17, 2017) – UPMC Pinnacle and Harristown Enterprises celebrated the opening of Strawberry Square FamilyCare with a ribbon cutting today. The new practice, located in Suite 165 on the first floor of the Strawberry Square complex, opens for patients Monday, Nov. 20.

“UPMC Pinnacle is committed to providing convenient and accessible health care to the community we serve. We’re pleased to offer access to primary care to the downtown Harrisburg community and join in the growth and development of Strawberry Square,” said Robert Nielsen, MD, president, PinnacleHealth Medical Group.

“The new UPMC Pinnacle FamilyCare in Strawberry Square is a welcome addition to our downtown area and will provide a convenient place for basic health care services,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “This new facility will make it even more attractive for people to live and work in downtown Harrisburg.”

In celebration of Strawberry Square FamilyCare’s opening, UPMC Pinnacle is hosting free total cholesterol, glucose, and blood pressure screenings in the atrium of Strawberry Square from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

Robert G. Little, MD, and Judith Schambach, CRNP, will see patients from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The new practice has six exam rooms, a community conference room, a patient registration and waiting area, and laboratory services.

Patients will receive a parking voucher for up to two hours the day of their appointment for the Harrisburg University Garage, 326 Market St., or the Walnut Street Garage, 215 Walnut St., Harrisburg.

Strawberry Square FamilyCare is accepting new patients. Call 717-988-9330 to schedule an appointment.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be able to offer our customers the ability to receive medical care right here inside Strawberry Square. The convenience of this service for so many downtown workers and residents is a wonderful new amenity,” said Bradley Jones, president and CEO, Harristown Enterprises.

With more than 100 providers, including family care physicians, internal medicine physicians, pediatricians, and specialists, and 20 locations across central Pennsylvania, the PinnacleHealth Medical Group provides access to technology, resources, and the patient-centered medical home model of coordinated care.

About UPMC Pinnacle

UPMC Pinnacle is a nationally recognized leader in providing high-quality, patient-centered healthcare services in central Pennsylvania and surrounding rural communities. Its more than 2,900 physicians and allied health professionals and approximately 11,000 employees serve a 10-county area at outpatient facilities and eight acute care hospitals with 1,360 licensed beds: Carlisle, Community Osteopathic, Hanover, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Lititz, Memorial, and West Shore. The not-for-profit system anticipates caring for more than 1.2 million area residents in FY 2018. For more information, visit www.UPMCPinnacle.com.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY