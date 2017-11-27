Playing the Climate Change Game

Michigan Tech hosted a world climate change negotiations role-playing game on November 29.

Participants played the roles of negotiators for various countries or regions. They explored how the world can reach the Paris goal of limiting global warming to 2°C above pre-industrial temperatures.

The climate change simulation was developed by ClimateInteractive to help build climate change awareness and enable people to experience some of the dynamics that emerge in the United Nations climate negotiations. It is an interactive computer game.





The event was free, and everyone in the community was invited to participate.