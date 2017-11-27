Community College Students to Study Culture, History of Long Island & New York Region as NYU Transfer Students Under Gardiner Foundation Grant

Newswise — New York University has received a $1 million grant from the Robert D. L. Gardiner Foundation to expand a program that supports transfer students from New York-area community colleges to NYU.

The grant will enable a total of 20 students to transfer, over the next five years, into NYU’s College of Arts and Science. These students will complete their four-year degrees with a major in the humanities, devoting a portion of their studies to the culture and history of Long Island and the larger New York region.

The grant backs the expansion of NYU’s Community College Transfer Opportunity Program (CCTOP), which partners with area community colleges to provide transfer opportunities to four-year programs at NYU and offers financial aid packages to high-need students. The Gardiner grant will enable CCTOP to also provide support programming to help ensure that these students successfully complete their four-year NYU degree.

Under the Gardiner grant, students will come from LaGuardia Community College as well as other community colleges in the region.

Over the years, NYU faculty and alumni have studied different aspects of Long Island.

History Professor Karen Kupperman initiated a project on Shelter Island’s Sylvester Manor estate that included a digitization of its archives and the university’s Asian/Pacific/American Institute brought to life Cold Spring Harbor’s Eugenics Record Office with a 2014 exhibition.

In addition, three historians who earned their doctorates at NYU are currently teaching Long Island-centered history at colleges in Suffolk and Nassau counties: Nassau Community College’s Faren Siminoff, author of Crossing the Sound: The Rise of Atlantic American Communities in 17th-Century Eastern Long Island (NYU Press); Adelphi University’s Michael LaCombe, who studies landed property and changing property relations on colonial Long Island; and Stony Brook University’s Jennifer Anderson, who is examining agricultural innovation on Long Island following the gradual abolition of slavery.

Since its founding in 1990, more than 2,000 transfer students have graduated through NYU’s CCTOP, which has partnered with more than a dozen community colleges in the New York City area, including Nassau and Suffolk Community Colleges, Kingsborough Community College, and Westchester Community College.

About the Robert D. L. Gardiner Foundation

The Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, established in 1987, primarily supports the study of New York State history. Robert David Lion Gardiner was, until his death in August 2004, the 16th Lord of the Manor of Gardiner’s Island, NY. The mission of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is to educate and inform the general public in the State of New York, particularly in the area of the Town of Islip and more generally in Suffolk County, concerning the culture, art and tradition of the locality; to cultivate, foster and promote interest in, and understanding and appreciation of the societal heritage of Town of Islip, particularly during the nineteenth century; to encourage and sponsor the creation and perpetuation by existing and future historical societies of collections and repositories for the deposit, collection and examination of documents and artifacts of various kinds relevant to such heritage and traditions; and to sponsor and encourage the preservation, restoration and exhibition by existing and future historical societies of at least one facility appropriate to such purpose.