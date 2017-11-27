New Cancer Therapies Earn Sbarro Health Research Organization President Antonio Giordano 2017 CORE Prize for Oncology

Newswise — Reggio Emilia Italy, 22nd November, 2017 — The 2nd International Congress on "Clinical Needs and Translational Research in Oncology," was held November 22-23, 2017 at the Centro Oncoematologico Regio Emilia (CORE), of the USL-IRCCS of Reggio Emilia, bringing together prominent oncologists from Europe and the United States.

The CORE Prize for Oncology 2017 was awarded to two prestigious researchers, Professor Luca Gianni, Director of the Department of Oncology of the IRCCS Hospital, S. Raffaele of Milan, and Professor Antonio Giordano, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Medicine, Temple University of Philadelphia (USA), and Professor of Anatomy and Pathology of the University of Siena. Prof. Giordano was honored for his groundbreaking discoveries in the field of the cell cycle which have allowed for an understanding of the fundamental mechanisms at the basis of cancer and the development of a new class of anticancer therapeutics.

"It is a privilege for us," says Dr. Carmine Pinto, Director of Medical Oncology, President of the Conference and former President of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology, "to be able to award the CORE Prize for Oncology 2017 to these two outstanding scientists. The discovery of the tumor suppressor RBL2/p130 by Professor Giordano has paved the way for the identification of key mechanisms underlying cell cycle regulation and new therapeutic possibilities, from molecular drug therapies to the prospects of gene therapy. Two further outcomes of these studies, impacting on care strategies, were then the identification of two additional cyclin dependent kinases, CDK9 and CDK10, and of the NSPs (Novel Structure Proteins) a new protein structure related to cell division."

Gianni was cited for his international clinical trials for neo-adjuvant breast cancer, which advanced the treatment of breast cancer patients through the creation of a sensitivity/resistance rating for drug therapies used in both HER2 positive and negative patients, changing the paradigm of treatment for these women.

The meeting addressed issues related to the identification of new molecular targets for tumor diagnosis and treatment, and their tissue and blood determinations, combining research, innovative technology, and therapies. One focus was also devoted to immunotherapy, one of the newer areas of promise in cancer care. Participants discussed how to identify the pathologies and the patients who can benefit most from immunotherapy both in terms of healing and prolonged survival. The topic of multidisciplinary integrated treatments, involving both oncologists, radiotherapists and surgeons, for treating rectum tumors, liver metastases from colon cancer, and tumors of the head-neck area will be analyzed also for as concerns the criticalities for resources and organizational aspects. Finally, discussions addressed issues concerning drug access and public health, in order to optimize resources in terms of value, cost and effectiveness, with representatives of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA), Oncologic Networks and Regions working together with oncologists, patients and other stakeholders.

This second international meeting is an accomplishment for the department of oncology at Reggio Emilia, which is at the forefront of both cancer research and care. Owing to a well-integrated multidisciplinary approach, including primary prevention, screening, therapy, rehabilitation and palliative care, Reggio Emilia earned the highest rates of survival for certain cancers among other Italian cities and regions. The commitment to clinical research, which introduces new care strategies and makes innovative medicines available to patients, coupled with the results of translational research and the Tumor Registry, make Reggio Emilia an important reference point for Oncology in Italy and internationally.

During the Congress, in conjunction with the scientific work, attendees were also privileged to visit an exhibition of works by the painter Augusto Daolio, made possible by the Association Augusto per la Vita.

