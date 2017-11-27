UH Neurosurgery Resident James Wright, MD, Receives Funding for Proposal Using Surgical Theater to Improve Patient and Resident Experience

Newswise — CLEVELAND -- James M. Wright, MD, a resident in the Department of Neurosurgery at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, received a Back to Bedside Initiative funding from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).

His proposal, called Back to the Future: Surgical Rehearsal Platform (SRP) Technology as a Means to Improve Surgeon-Patient Alliance, Patient Satisfaction, and Resident Experience, was one of 30 proposals from 223 submissions selected.

The Back to Bedside program provides funding for a resident-led initiative to empower medical residents and fellows to create innovative strategies for increasing time with patients, improving physician and patient well-being. Dr. Wright’s proposal received $20,000 from ACGME.

Dr. Wright hopes to use Surgical Theater, a three-dimensional virtual reality platform allowing the viewer to visual the details of brain surgery, to enhance discussion with patients about their own surgical procedure, while enhancing the residents’ experience as well. Surgical Theater was developed and is based in the Cleveland area.

“We propose to use Surgical Theater during the procedural consent process to facilitate information-sharing between neuro residents and patients to improve clinician-patient alliance and residents’ educational program satisfaction. We hope it turns a verbal discussion about abstract logistics and elements into one focused on shared treatment expectations, interactive discussion, and provide an opportunity to do what clinicians do best – spend time with their patients,” said Dr. Wright, who earned his medical degree from West Virginia University.

His mentors on the project are Warren Selman, MD, Harvey Huntington Brown Jr Professor and Chairman of the Department of Neurosurgery at CWRU and UH, and Martha Sajatovic, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Neurology at CWRU, holder of the Willard Brown Chair in Neurological Outcomes, and Research Director of the Neurological and Behavioral Outcomes Center at UH.

Visit www.acgme.org/backtobedside for the list of Back to Bedside recipients, projects and resident and fellow team leaders.

The ACGME Council of Review Committee Residents (CRCR), a group of approximately 30 resident and fellow members of the ACGME Review Committees and Board, advise the ACGME about graduate medical education from the resident perspective. The group developed Back to Bedside to combat burnout by fostering meaning in the learning environment through engaging on a deeper level with what is at the heart of medicine: their patients.

Recipients came together for the first time at the ACGME offices in Chicago on October 26 to kick off their work.

