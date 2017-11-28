Robotics Lab Gives Students Real-World Industry Experience at Wichita State University

Newswise — The Robotics and Automation Lab, part of Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR), gives students the opportunity to apply their knowledge to real industry problems.

The lab is housed in the Experiential Engineering Building on WSU's Innovation Campus.

The lab started about three years ago with two robots and has grown to more than 40 robots.

"We've helped educate various people in industry and then we've helped industry actually implement robots and implement automation projects in their factories in real time," said Brian Brown, associate director, CAD/CAM lab at Wichita State University.

Go to http://www.wichita.edu/j/?6063 to see a video of the students and robots at work in the lab.

For more information about NIAR, go to http://www.niar.wichita.edu/.

