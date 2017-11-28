Video Highlights from the 2017 UVA Investing Conference
Article ID: 685793
Released: 28-Nov-2017 10:05 AM EST
Source Newsroom: University of Virginia Darden School of Business
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
By Dave Hendrick
Newswise — The 10th annual University of Virginia Investing Conference brought together investors, academics, financial analysts, executives and economists to explore the current economic and political landscape and identify investing opportunities and strategies in a fast-moving market.
On the sidelines of the event, students from the Darden School of Business, which hosted the conference, caught up with attendees to gain additional thoughts on disruptive technology, active versus passive investing and outlooks for 2018, among other topics.
The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.