Facing Up to Our Mistakes: An Apology to the LGBTQ2 Community

Newswise — As a diverse minority group, LGBTQ2 individuals have faced, and continue to face, various forms of discrimination, which result in reduced access to health care, a greater likelihood of becoming homeless and a high risk of being bullied or physically assaulted.

What is being done to help these groups?

CIHR-funded researchers are using their research to help improve the lives of LGBTQ2 youth across Canada:

Dr. Elizabeth Saewyc is available to speak about the work that her teams at the Stigma and Resilience for Vulnerable Youth Centre and the McCreary Centre Society are doing to help sexual minority and gender diverse youth.

