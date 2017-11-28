 
Return to Article List

Five Steps to Protect Your Privacy Ahead of Supreme Court Cell Phone Tracking Case

Article ID: 685803

Released: 28-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Cornell University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Apps, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, U.S. Supreme Court, Local - New York
KEYWORDS
  • Us Supreme Court, US Supr, Cell Phone, Law Enforcement, Cornell University

    • Newswise — Should police have to get a search warrant to access cell site location information that is routinely collected and stored by wireless companies? Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the issue. The case, Carpenter v. United States, is likely to have major consequences for law enforcement and personal privacy.

    Eliza Bettinger, the digital humanities librarian at Cornell University, says most of us have no idea of the extent to which our data, physical movements, internet browsing history and even our conversations are being collected by third parties. She recommends these five steps to make your information more secure.

    Bio: https://digitalhumanities.library.cornell.edu/people

     

    Bettinger says:

    1. “Disable location tracking on your devices and on social media sites using the Settings tab.

    2. “Install a tracking blocker, such asPrivacy Badger or uBlock Origin, to stop third-party trackers from monitoring where you go and what you’re looking at on the web.

    3. “Use a password manager such asLastPass1Password or KeyPassX to generate – and frequently change – your passwords.

    4. “Download theSignal App on your phone to encrypt text messages and phone calls to keep your communications secure.

    5. “InstallHTTPS Everywhere, a browser extension that encrypts your communication with many major websites to make your browsing more secure.”


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!