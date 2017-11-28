Five Steps to Protect Your Privacy Ahead of Supreme Court Cell Phone Tracking Case

Newswise — Should police have to get a search warrant to access cell site location information that is routinely collected and stored by wireless companies? Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the issue. The case, Carpenter v. United States, is likely to have major consequences for law enforcement and personal privacy.

Eliza Bettinger, the digital humanities librarian at Cornell University, says most of us have no idea of the extent to which our data, physical movements, internet browsing history and even our conversations are being collected by third parties. She recommends these five steps to make your information more secure.

Bio: https://digitalhumanities.library.cornell.edu/people

Bettinger says: