Millennials Will Dish the Dirt on Cleaning at 2018 ACI Convention

“Coming Clean with Millennials” Takes Place Jan. 31 in Orlando

Panel Will Dive into Consumers’ Cleaning Caddies, Explore Role of Fragrance in Products They Choose

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – November 28, 2017 – Dive deep into marketing to millennials during a special consumer panel at the 2018 American Cleaning Institute Industry Convention, January 29-February 3 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

Takasago, in partnership with ACI, will present the panel, “Coming Clean with Millennials”, on Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 a.m. during ACI Convention Week.

Janis Gaudelli, Director of Trends and Social Media Insights at Takasago, will moderate the diverse panel of Millennial consumers, which will:

Dive into the panelists’ cleaning caddies

Uncover qualities/attributes the panelists look for in a brand/product

Identify the commonalities and differences between Millennial parents and non-parents

Discover the role fragrance plays in the products they choose

Explore the panelists’ path of purchase (where they find out about, decide upon and purchase cleaning products)

“Millennial consumers are not monolithic,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “As the cleaning product supply chain gathers at the ACI Convention, we want to give attendees real, live insights on what today’s younger consumers are thinking and saying about the products they shop for week in and week out.”

Only persons registered for the ACI Convention are able to attend the consumer panel session. To register, please visit the ACI Convention website.

