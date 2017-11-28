 
Millennials Will Dish the Dirt on Cleaning at 2018 ACI Convention

• “Coming Clean with Millennials” Takes Place Jan. 31 in Orlando • Panel Will Dive into Consumers’ Cleaning Caddies, Explore Role of Fragrance in Products They Choose

Released: 28-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EST

  • The 2017 ACI Convention featured its first-ever live panel focusing on consumer cleaning habits. A panel of millennial consumers will discuss their thoughts and view on consumer cleaning products at the 2018 ACI Convention in Orlando, Florida.

    Contact: Brian Sansoni, American Cleaning Institute, 202.662.2517 or bsansoni@cleaninginstitute.org

     

    Newswise — Washington, D.C. – November 28, 2017 – Dive deep into marketing to millennials during a special consumer panel at the 2018 American Cleaning Institute Industry Convention, January 29-February 3 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.  

    Takasago, in partnership with ACI, will present the panel, “Coming Clean with Millennials”, on Wednesday, January 31 at 7:30 a.m. during ACI Convention Week. 

    Janis Gaudelli, Director of Trends and Social Media Insights at Takasago, will moderate the diverse panel of Millennial consumers, which will:

    • Dive into the panelists’ cleaning caddies
    • Uncover qualities/attributes the panelists look for in a brand/product
    • Identify the commonalities and differences between Millennial parents and non-parents
    • Discover the role fragrance plays in the products they choose
    • Explore the panelists’ path of purchase (where they find out about, decide upon and purchase cleaning products)

    “Millennial consumers are not monolithic,” said Melissa Hockstad, ACI President & CEO. “As the cleaning product supply chain gathers at the ACI Convention, we want to give attendees real, live insights on what today’s younger consumers are thinking and saying about the products they shop for week in and week out.”

    Only persons registered for the ACI Convention are able to attend the consumer panel session. To register, please visit the ACI Convention website.

                                                               ###

    The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and oleochemical producers. ACI (www.cleaninginstitute.org) and its members are dedicated to improving health and the quality of life through sustainable cleaning products and practices.

     

     

