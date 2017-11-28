 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Sickle Cell Handbook and More Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Resources for Patients & Families from APHON

Article ID: 685818

Released: 28-Nov-2017 11:05 AM EST

Source Newsroom: Association of Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses (APHON)

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CITATIONS

APHON Patient & Family Resources

CHANNELS
Family and Parenting, Healthcare, Cancer, Cell Biology, Genetics, Blood Disorders, Children's Health, Local - Illinois
KEYWORDS
  • Sickle Cell, Sickle Cell Anemia, Parenting, Blood, Handbook,
  • hematologic, oncologic
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — The following handbooks, produced by APHON, provide an overview for patients and their families on specific hematologic and oncologic diseases. Each handbook is written at the 6th grade level allowing parents to review it with their children. Select a topic to filter the handbooks and download the resource by clicking on the handbook of your choice. Additional resources from other organizations are also available.

     


    click to download

    See all APHON Patient & Family Resources here

    SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!