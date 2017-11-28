Leading Expert Available to Discuss HIV/AIDS Ahead of World AIDS Day

Mike Saag, M.D., a leader in HIV treatment and research is available for interviews leading up to or on World AIDS Day (Friday, Dec. 1).

Saag founded UAB’s 1917 Clinic with a mission is to provide compassionate and comprehensive health care linked to cutting edge research for persons living with HIV infection. For over 30 years, the UAB 1917 Clinic has provided comprehensive core medical and social services to adult HIV infected patients. Medical specialty, dental and mental health services are available onsite through referral.



Saag has participated in many seminal studies of antiretroviral therapy as well as novel treatments for opportunistic infections. He has published over 400 articles in peer reviewed journals, including the first description of the quasispecies nature of HIV (Nature, 1988), first use of viral load in clinical practice (Science, 1993), the first description of the rapid dynamics of viral replication (Nature, 1995), the first guidelines for use of viral load in practice (Nature Medicine, 1996), the first proof of concept of fusion inhibition as a therapeutic option (Nature Medicine, 1998), and directed the ‘first-in- patient’ studies of 7 of the 25 antiretroviral drugs currently on the market (including indinavir, efavirenz, abacavir, and enfuvirtide).



