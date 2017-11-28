Floyd Romesberg: "Artificial DNA" Expert
Article ID: 685849
Released: 29-Nov-2017 10:05 AM EST
Source Newsroom: Scripps Research Institute
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
KEYWORDS
Floyd Romesberg, Ph.D., professor at The Scripps Research Institute, is developing "semi-synthetic" organisms that contain artificial DNA bases in their genome. With these organisms producing new proteins, researchers will have an expanded toolbox for designing new medicines.
Background:
Scientists Create First Living Organism that Transmits Added Letters in DNA 'Alphabet'