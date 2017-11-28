 
Floyd Romesberg: "Artificial DNA" Expert

Released: 29-Nov-2017

  • Credit: The Scripps Research Institute

    Floyd Romesberg, Ph.D.

CHANNELS
Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Genetics, Local - California
KEYWORDS
  • DNA, Genome, E. Coli, Amino Acid

    • Floyd Romesberg, Ph.D., professor at The Scripps Research Institute, is developing "semi-synthetic" organisms that contain artificial DNA bases in their genome. With these organisms producing new proteins, researchers will have an expanded toolbox for designing new medicines.

    Background:

    Scientists Create First Living Organism that Transmits Added Letters in DNA 'Alphabet'

    Scientists Create First Stable Semisynthetic Organism

