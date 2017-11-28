Deconstructing SBIR – Shining Light on the Proposal Submission Process

Newswise — The DHS Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Pre-Solicitation will be posted to FedBizOpps.com soon, and we want to take the opportunity to answer your questions about the SBIR proposal submission process.

DHS uses the SBIR program to fund technology solutions for identified technology needs. We are committed to finding promising small businesses and innovative approaches to help address homeland security needs. SBIR is an excellent opportunity for agile, innovative small businesses to support and advance homeland security, without the need for previous federal contracting experience or knowledge.

If you have 500 employees or less, and are a small business, women-owned small business, or disadvantage small business with we want to work with you. Not sure what the next step is to participate in SBIR? Join us December 5 at 1 p.m. EST, on our Facebook account for a Facebook Live Tech Talk. Got Innovation? We’ve got answers and potential funding! We hope to see you there.