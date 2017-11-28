Innovate S&T: Navigating Ways to Work and Partner with S&T
Save the Date: Dec 12 Facebook Tech Talk on partnering/funding opportunities with S&T
Released: 28-Nov-2017
Newswise — To keep pace with rapid changes in technology and respond to emerging threats that face our nation, the DHS Science and Technology Directorate wants to connect directly with private sector innovators. We want to work with you to find innovative technology that we can use now or work with you to design technology with our needs in mind. We also need partners in commercializing products for our end users. TO that end, we are excited to announce our new Innovate S&T Facebook Live Conversation series.
This conversation will be a way for you to connect with us on a regular basis. We will talk about how industry can work with us or partner to find or develop scientific and technological solutions that will address homeland security’s most pressing needs. In this series, you will learn about ways to work with us, our programs, and new and upcoming opportunities. We plan to host the series quarterly, so stay turned to S&T’s website and Facebook page for more details.
In December, we will take you through the newly released Industry Guide, which captures S&T’s call to industry to help us solve homeland security challenges and outlines S&T’s partnership goals, research and development priorities, tools and programs, and online resources to help keep you up to date on new opportunities.
Join S&T for a Facebook Live conversation for the second video in our series on Tuesday, December 12 at 1 p.m. EST. For this event, the Public-Private Partnership leadership team will field your questions about the partnership opportunities and areas of focus as laid out in the Industry Guide. Talk directly with the people who can answer your questions. Can’t make it? Send your questions in ahead of time and then watch it later. Follow the conversation using #InnovateS&T on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.