Qi-Qun Tang Joins Journal of Biological Chemistry

Qi-Qun Tang, a professor of in the department of biochemistry and molecular biology at the Fudan University School of Basic Medical Sciences in Shanghai, China, has joined the Journal of Biological Chemistry as an associate editor.

Tang is an expert in adipocyte (fat cell) metabolism and will handle research papers on adipocyte development and function, carbohydrate metabolism, and cellular signaling related to liver metabolism.

“I have several research papers and one minireview published [in JBC],” Tang said. “It’s a great journal and very rigorous. We consider [publication in] JBC as the standard for a good Ph.D. candidate to get their degree.”

Tang received his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Shanghai Medical University and was a postdoctoral fellow and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University before moving to his position at Fudan University. He is the first JBC associate editor to be based in China.

“Qi-Qun Tang is an energetic and effective academic leader in biomedical research in China,” said Lila Gierasch, editor-in-chief of JBC and a distinguished professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “JBC looks forward to benefiting from Qi-Qun's longstanding broad research focus in adipocyte differentiation, his international leadership, and his loyalty as an author.”

Tang’s initial appointment will last through 2022.

