Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Available to Discuss Curative Treatment for Early-Stage NSCLC

Newswise — The number of treatment options for patients diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer has expanded over the past several decades following the introduction of new targeted therapies and advances in radiation therapy.

Widespread adoption of stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for early-stage, medically inoperable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) has led to better outcomes and quality of life for many patients, especially those who previously had few treatment options. Questions remain, however, as to the safety and efficacy of SBRT for challenging clinical scenarios, such as centrally located or previously irradiated tumors. The use of SBRT among operable patients, in particular, continues to generate considerable controversy, and several ongoing clinical trials are designed to address these questions directly.

Lung cancer expert Dr. Megan Daly is available to discuss advances in NSCLC treatments, the controversy regarding the use of SBRT and the most current research and best practices for management of NSCLC. Dr. Daly, a radiation oncologist at the University of California, Davis, co-led the development of ASTRO’s recent comprehensive guideline on the clinical use of SBRT in challenging clinical scenarios.

