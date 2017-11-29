American Academy of Home Care Medicine Announces Four New Board of Directors Members

Newswise — Chicago (November 28, 2017): The American Academy of Home Care Medicine (AAHCM) has elected K. Eric DeJonge, MD, to serve as president through 2019. Dr. DeJonge serves as director of geriatrics at the MedStar Washington Hospital Center. He and his team have a mission to expand home-based primary care across the United States. Dr. DeJonge has been an active member of AAHCM for many years, serving on the AAHCM Board since 2010 and devoting his service to the Public Policy and Finance Committees.

AAHCM elected Theresa Soriano, MD MPH, to a fill the position of president elect. Dr. Soriano is a board-certified internist and professor of medicine, geriatrics, and palliative medicine at Mount Sinai, where she sees patients in the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Program. Dr. Soriano has been active in the Academy for more than a decade, serving on multiple committees including the Annual Meeting Planning Committee and the Annual Awards Committee.

Bruce Kinosian, MD, was re-elected to serve on the board of directors as an at-large director for a 3-year term. Dr. Kinosian, a general internist and geriatrician, currently serves as an associate professor of medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He also is a staff physician in home-based primary care at the Philadelphia Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Dr. Kinosian has been a longtime committed member to the Academy serving in various roles during his tenure.

New to the board is Linda DeCherrie, MD, who was elected to serve as an at-large director for a 3-year term. She is the director of the Mount Sinai Visiting Doctors Program where she has clinically cared for patients for more than 12 years. Dr. DeCherrie has been involved in the Academy’s work for many years, mostly through the Public Policy Committee and addressing billing and coding issues.

All four members took office at the AAHCM Annual Meeting, held October 13-14, 2017, in Rosemont, IL.

AAHCM

AAHCM is a professional organization serving the needs of thousands of physicians and related professionals and agencies interested in improving care of patients in the home. AAHCM delivers on the promise of interdisciplinary, high value health care in the home for all people in need by promoting the art, science and practice of home care medicine. The AAHCM membership is comprised of physicians, medical directors, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, registered nurses, social workers, practice administrators, and residents/students working in the field of home care medicine.