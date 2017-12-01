Influenza Outlook and Vaccines: Flu Expert and World Health Organization Member available
Article ID: 685888
Released: 1-Dec-2017 12:00 PM EST
Source Newsroom: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — The start of flu season 2017 has arrived and some parts of the country are already reporting cases of the flu. Richard Webby, Ph.D., member of the Infectious Disease Department at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and one of a select group of scientists responsible for determining which flu vaccines will be put into circulation each year, is available to discuss the prognosis for this year’s flu season, standard advice for staying healthy and the science behind producing an effective vaccine.
POTENTIAL DISCUSSION ITEMS:
- What can we expect for flu season 2017?
- How can you keep your family protected this winter?
- Ways to prevent the spread of the flu virus.
- How the vaccines are developed and selected every year.
- Why being vaccinated for the flu not only protects you, but also your loved ones and anyone more vulnerable to the virus.
- How to produce a more effective flu vaccine in the future.