APA Offers Research, Experts on Sexual Harassment Prevention in the Workplace

WHAT: As you report on the ongoing allegations and reports of high-profile workplace sexual harassment and assaults, resources are available for companies that are evaluating their own sexual harassment prevention policies and training programs. Psychologists with expertise in organizational behaviors and sexual harassment are available to be interviewed on issues such as the ineffectiveness of many workplace sexual harassment training programs and what companies can do to eliminate negative behaviors within their own organizations.

Resource Guide on Workplace Sexual Harassment – On this page, you’ll find a collection of resources related to preventing and addressing workplace sexual harassment, including statistics, reports, trainings, book recommendations and links to other high-quality resources for employers, employees and consultants.

Sexual Harassment: Have We Made Any Progress? – This 2017 article from the APA Journal of Occupational Health Psychology examined advances in research and the changing dynamics of sexual harassment.

Training Isn't Enough: The Need for a Comprehensive Approach to Workplace Sexual Harassment Prevention – A timely article from APA’s Center for Organizational Excellence’s “Good Company” newsletter that discusses the pervasive problem of workplace sexual harassment, the quest for effective training programs, the role of workplace culture and how harassment victims are affected.

WHO:

Debra Borys, PhD

Los Angeles

Work: (310) 470-8484

Email: dsborysphd@sbcglobal.net

Expertise: A practicing psychologist for more than 25 years, Borys is an expert on the causes and impact of sexual harassment. She specializes in helping people who have been victims of trauma, including sexual, emotional or physical abuse or harassment. She served as co-chair of the Victim Treatment Committee of the Los Angeles County Psychological Association and was on the team of psychologists who evaluated victims in the LA Archdiocese priest abuse case.

Christopher Kilmartin, PhD

Fredericksburg, Virginia

Cell: (540) 846-1900

Email 1: ckilmart@umw.edu

Email 2: ckilmart@gmail.com

Expertise: Kilmartin is a professor emeritus of psychology at University of Mary Washington and author of the book The Masculine Self, which explores the psychology of men’s issues including emotion, aggression, sexuality and relationships. He specializes in sexual assault and harassment prevention and organizational culture change. Kilmartin served as a consultant for the United States Naval Academy on a revision of its sexual assault and harassment prevention curriculum and is a senior consultant with Newpoint Strategies, a contractor specializing in sexual assault/harassment prevention, as well as inclusion and diversity.

Christine Nicholson, PhD

Kirkland, Washington

Work: (425) 576-5550

Home: (425) 285-9343

Cell: (425) 577-3131

Email: worrydoctor@gmail.com

Expertise: A clinical psychologist in private practice, Nicholson specializes in psychology of girls, including issues related to adolescence, sexual harassment and post-traumatic stress.

James Campbell Quick, PhD

Arlington, Texas

Work: (817) 272-3869

Home: (817) 496-0567

Email: jquick@uta.edu

Expertise: A professor of leadership and management at the University of Texas at Arlington, Quick has researched sexual harassment for more than two decades and co-authored a recent article in the APA Journal of Occupational Health Psychology that examined advances in research and the changing dynamics of sexual harassment.

John Pryor, PhD

Normal, Illinois

Work: (309) 438-5191

Home: (309) 827-0993

Email: pryor@ilstu.edu

Expertise: A distinguished professor of psychology (emeritus) at Illinois State University, Pryor focuses on sexual harassment -- how people interpret it, characteristics of men who do it and why women do not report it. Pryor's research on sexual harassment goes back more than 30 years. He has worked as an expert witness on sexual harassment cases for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Department of Justice as well as private attorneys from coast to coast. He also contributed to some of the earliest efforts by the Department of Defense to study sexual harassment in the military.

Sandra Shullman, PhD

Columbus, Ohio

Work: (614) 573-3200

Email: slshullman@aol.com

Expertise: A managing partner of the Columbus office of the Executive Development Group, an international leadership development and consulting firm, Shullman has published and presented extensively on a number of organizational performance issues, including foundational work on harassment and hostile work environments. She serves on the APA Board of Directors and was honored by the in 2012 with the APA Award for Distinguished Contributions to Professional Practice for her organizational and leadership development work.

