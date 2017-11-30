DHS Announces FY18 Small Business Innovation Research Topics

Newswise — Washington D.C. – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the topics for the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) 18.1 Pre-Solicitation. During the pre-solicitation period, which ends at noon ET on December 12th, potential offerors have the opportunity to ask the Technical Points of Contact (TPOC) clarifying questions regarding the topic areas, to ensure their ideas align with the requirements.

“It is vital that we seek innovative solutions to pressing Homeland Security needs through America’s small businesses,” said William N. Bryan, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Under Secretary for Science and Technology for the Department of Homeland Security. “These SBIR topics are an excellent opportunity for DHS and under-represented groups, such as women-owned small businesses, and socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses, to do business.”

The 18.1 Pre-Solicitation Topic Areas document contains 12 topic descriptions, eight from the Science and Technology (S&T) Directorate and four from the Domestic Nuclear Detection Office (DNDO). The TPOC for each topic is listed in the Topic Areas document.

The S&T topics include:

Development of a Wearable Fentanyl Analog Sensor

Cell Phone Location Finder for Maritime and Remote Search and Rescue

Device to Detect Interference of Communications Systems

Deterministic Augmentation of RF Transmissions for PNT

LMR-P25 and LTE Mission Critical Push to Talk Interface Service

Improved Human Systems for Computed Tomography

Building Resilient Electronic Voting Systems

Automated & Scalable Analysis of Mobile & IoT Device Firmware

The DNDO titles are:

Ground-Based Autonomous Robotic Inspection of General Aviation for Radiological Threats

Exploitation of Security Networks and Video Management Systems for Nuclear Threat Identification and Tracking

Semiconductor-Based Thermal Neutron Detector Module for Incorporation into Radiation Detector Systems

Inorganic Microscopy Standardization and Training for Image Analysis

The pre-solicitation can be viewed at: https://www.fbo.gov/spg/DHS/OCPO/DHS-OCPO/HSHQDC-FY18-SBIR-PreSolicitation/listing.html.

For more information on these topics or the SBIR proposal submission process, join S&T December 5 at 1 p.m. EST, on our Facebook account for a Facebook Live discussion.

Initiated in 2004, the DHS S&T SBIR Program is a competitive contract awards program to increase the participation of innovative and creative U.S. small businesses in federal research and development initiatives and to increase private sector commercialization of SBIR-funded solutions. For more information about the DHS S&T SBIR Program visit the program portal please visit https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov

###