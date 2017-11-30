The Scripps Research Institute Welcomes Renowned Data Scientist Amalio Telenti

Newswise — LA JOLLA, Calif. – November 30, 2017 – The Scripps Research Institute (TSRI) today announced the appointment of Amalio Telenti, M.D., Ph.D. as Professor in the Department of Integrative Structural and Computational Biology. Telenti will also serve as Chief Data Scientist at the Scripps Translational Science Institute (STSI), providing leadership in developing and implementing large-scale analyses of medical, sensor, and genomic data.

Telenti is a leading data scientist and genomic researcher whose research foci include human genomics, as well as infectious disease research. He has an extensive background in directing scientific research and operations that spans academia and private sectors over three decades and multiple countries.

“Dr. Telenti is an important addition to TSRI’s world-class faculty roster,” said Peter Schultz, Ph.D., TSRI’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “He brings with him a wealth of experience in heading up genomics research and large-scale data analysis. We’re delighted to have him contribute his expertise towards the ground-breaking research being conducted at TSRI.”

Prior to joining TSRI, Telenti served as Chief Scientific Officer at Human Longevity, Inc. He also held faculty appointments at the University of Lausanne and University of Bern in Switzerland. As a clinician with over 25 years of experience, Telenti led the outpatient clinic at the University Hospital in Lausanne, specializing in infectious diseases and microbiology.

“Rapid technological innovation is enabling researchers to generate and delve deep into human data at an unprecedented scale,” said Telenti. “Translating this data into meaningful knowledge promises to transform medical care, diagnostics and drug development. I look forward to working alongside the exceptional scientists at TSRI to accelerate the usability of experimental data that is generated at the Institute."

STSI’s director, and TRSI’s Executive Vice President, Eric Topol, M.D., also welcomed Telenti. “We’re very excited to have Amalio join our team. His expertise in leading impactful big data biomedical projects will be invaluable to our efforts of a data-driven approach to individualizing medicine.”

