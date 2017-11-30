Do You Know These 5 Ways to Protect Your Credit?
Released: 1-Dec-2017
If you're like most Americans, you'll probably use credit cards to buy gifts this holiday season. But in light of recent data breaches at Equifax, Yahoo! and other companies, there are good reasons to be concerned that you may be at risk of identity theft thanks to exposed Social Security numbers (SSN) and other private information.
In July, the Identity Theft Resource Center reported a 29 percent jump in data breaches in the U.S., hitting record of 791 incidents for the first half of 2017. Steven Andrés, Ph.D., who teaches cyber warfare/terrorism and critical infrastructure protection at the Graduate Program in Homeland Security at San Diego State, says it's worth considering these six pieces of advice before you start your shopping:
1. Freeze your credit.
California law allows you to place a legally binding "security freeze" at each of the three major credit bureaus (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion). This freeze is like a firewall for your credit file, says Dr. Andrés, and prevents anyone from opening or obtaining your information (including yourself).
A criminal armed with your SSN would meet resistance when the bank or financial institution attempts to look up your credit worthiness.
"When you want to legitimately use your credit file to buy a car or a house, for example," says Andrés, "a phone call and a few minutes is all it takes to temporarily 'thaw' your credit freeze for a few days or weeks." The protection is automatically restored after the thaw period that you define.
2. Beware credit locks.
"Credit agencies will try to sell you on supposedly better protection afforded by their 'lock' or 'monitoring' services, for a monthly fee," Andrés explains. "While a credit freeze does incur a $10 one-time fee at each bureau and another $10 fee for each temporary thaw, this is far more affordable than a monthly service that only notifies you when criminals use your credit."
The security freeze actually prevents them from using your credit, so it's much stronger than a monitoring service. A security freeze is your best friend in the face of ever-present personal data breaches. Andrés, who teaches graduate students about cyber crime, is certain his SSN is out there on the "Dark Web," but he's had a security freeze in place for over a decade without incident.
3. Skip the strip.