Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Appoints Rebecca Graboso as Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – November 30, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebecca Graboso, DNP, RN, RNP-BC, CCRN, CNRN as vice president, chief nurse executive. In her role, Rebecca will oversee the nursing department and work with the medical center’s health care team to ensure patients receive high quality, safe care.

Rebecca joined Riverview Medical Center nearly 30 years ago and has held several leadership positions since 2001, beginning as administrative supervisor, nurse manager, stroke APN coordinator and as a senior manager for Patient Care Services. Rebecca also worked briefly at Jersey Shore University Medical Center before returning to Riverview Medical Center in August as interim vice president, chief nurse executive.

“I am thrilled to welcome Rebecca back to Riverview Medical Center,” says Timothy J. Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “She is a strong, dedicated and passionate leader who brings a plethora of expertise and experience to this vital role.”

Rebecca received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the City of Manila, and her Master of Science and Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Rutgers University in Newark, NJ. She is currently completing her Master of Business Administration degree at Monmouth University in Long Branch, NJ and expects to graduate in December 2017.

“Coming back to Riverview feels like home,” says Rebecca. “The nurses here have an unwavering commitment to patients and to the Riverview community and it is an honor to work with them all over again.”

