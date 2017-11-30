2018 Society for Nutrition and Behavior Annual Conference Call for Abstracts

Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is accepting abstracts for oral and poster presentations at the 2018 Annual Conference in Minneapolis, MN July 21 - July 24, at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Submissions are accepted online at http://sneb.submittable.com/submit.

Abstract categories are:

Research

Program

Scholarship of Teaching and Learning

Food and Nutrition Extension Education Pre-Conference Research

Food and Nutrition Extension Education Pre-Conference Programs

The first abstract deadline is 11:59 PM EST on January 15, 2018. Authors pay the $25 submission fee online. Abstract requesting consideration for an oral presentation must be submitted by the first deadline. All abstracts will be blinded and peer reviewed according to specific criteria. Authors will receive feedback based on a standardized evaluation form with an opportunity to resubmit if requested by reviewers. All accepted abstracts will be published in a supplemental issue of the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior for the Annual Conference.

The deadline for late breaking abstract is 11:59 PM EST on March 1, 2018. The purpose of late breaking abstracts is to accommodate abstracts with results not available before the regular submission deadline. Abstracts that are submitted without results as late breaking abstracts will not be accepted. Late breaking abstracts must follow the same submission guidelines as for regular abstracts. Authors pay the $50 submission fee online.

Students and early professional researchers are encouraged to submit abstracts and can be considered for the Higher Education Division Student Research Award and the Nutrition Education for Children Poster Award.

Details are online at https://www.sneb.org/abstracts/.