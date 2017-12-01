Advocates Reveal Cancer Survivorship Challenges and Resources during National Comprehensive Cancer Network’s Patient Advocacy Summit

Newswise — FORT WASHINGTON, PA [December 1, 2017] — The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) convened a Patient Advocacy Summit in Washington, D.C., on December 1, to examine the most pressing issues facing cancer survivors and their caretakers and discussed available resources. Survivors and patient advocates were joined by employers, clinicians, policy makers, and pharmaceutical and biotech industry representatives in front of an audience of more than 150 people.

“Living through and beyond a cancer diagnosis can have a profound effect on people’s physical, psychological, social, economic, and spiritual well-being,” said Robert Carlson, MD, CEO, NCCN, who provided opening and closing remarks. “Providing the best care for these individuals — especially those diagnosed at a very young age — extends well beyond the initial phase of treatment. The good news is that patients are living longer after diagnosis; that means we need to make sure we’re prepared for any long term concerns.”

The first panel focused specifically on the patient perspective, and was comprised of the following speakers:

Kendall Bergman, MA, LiveSTRONG

Yelak Biru, Cancer Survivor

George Dahlman, JD, Children’s Cause for Cancer Advocacy

Andi Dwyer, BS, Fight Colorectal Cancer

Linda House, RN, BSN, MSM, Cancer Support Community

Before delving into issues like survivorship care plans, palliative care, pain management, chronic side effects, and financial toxicity, the panelists discussed the very concept of “survivorship”.

“The word ‘survivor’ may imply that treatment has concluded, but for many cancers, survivors actually need ongoing treatment for the rest of their lives,” explained Biru, who was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma 22 years ago. “Some people find the word too passive. They may, understandably, prefer to call themselves warriors.”

The second panel included the following representatives from various facets of health care:

Ken Braun, Employers Health Coalition

Crystal Denlinger, MD, FACP, Fox Chase Cancer Center

Dorothy Phillips, Florida Society of Clinical Oncology

Julia Rowland, PhD, National Cancer Institute: Office of Cancer Survivorship

Chris Lieu, MD, University of Colorado Cancer Center

Richard Woodman, MD, Novartis

They discussed novel survivorship outcomes, and the desire for treatments that leave “minimal residual disease” and lead to “treatment-free remission.”

“From the industry’s perspective, we’re trying to be forward-thinking about long term care management and maintaining remission,” said Dr. Woodman. “Many cancers become chronic diseases and require multiple lines of therapy. Novel survivorship is about treatment-free intervals, and reducing the need for ongoing medication.”

“It’s also very important to determine who handles the ongoing coordination of care for survivors,” according to Dr. Denlinger. “Preventive health and cancer surveillance needs change over time. Care management generally shifts from oncologists to primary care physicians, but it needs to be done in an integrated way, so survivors have all of their health care needs addressed.”

The topic of disparities was another key issue for the panel, specifically regarding the different needs of urban and rural populations and people across socio-economic statuses. When it comes to racial minorities, panelists were concerned about gaps in data, and agreed more outreach and study is needed for underserved communities. The panelists also discussed the impact of aging baby boomers and the growing survivorship population. Both panels were moderated by Clifford Goodman, PhD, The Lewin Group.

There were additional presentations from the following speakers throughout the event:

Katie Brown, OPN-CG, LUNGevity Foundation

Sarah Cassidy, Cancer Hope Network

Janine Guglielmino, MA, Living Beyond Breast Cancer

Joan McClure, MS, NCCN

Dan Miller, JD, Live by Living

Megan Murphy, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

The survivors and advocacy group representatives offered insights from their own experiences, and provided updates on resources for people with cancer.

NCCN will host three policy summits in Washington, D.C. in 2018, as well as an emerging issues roundtable on value-based healthcare models during the 23rd NCCN Annual Conference in Orlando next March. For more information, visit nccn.org/policy.

