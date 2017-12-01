Pharmacoeconomist named dean of UIC College of Pharmacy

Newswise — Glen Schumock, professor and head of pharmacy systems, outcomes and policy, in the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy, will become dean of the UIC College of Pharmacy, effective January 1, 2018, pending approval by the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

“The College of Pharmacy is one of the best colleges of pharmacy in the nation, and it plays a critical role in improving the lives of people in Chicago through its research and training programs,” said Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at UIC. “Glen Schumock has been an outstanding leader in the UIC College of Pharmacy for many years, and in his new role, I am confident he will ensure the college advances as a major innovator in education, research, drug discovery and delivery.”

Schumock’s research focuses on the economic impact, clinical effectiveness and safety of pharmaceuticals and related services and policies. He has received more than $6 million in funding as a principal investigator or co-principal investigator, and his research has been continually funded since 2000. Schumock is co-principal investigator of the UIC Center for Excellence in Comparative Effectiveness Research Education, which is funded by the PhRMA Foundation. He is the founding director of the UIC Center for Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacoeconomic Research and led the center from 2002 to 2013.

“The UIC College of Pharmacy is making a big impact on the lives of patients through innovations in the provision of pharmacy care and use of medication, and by discovering new drugs from natural products and by developing drugs synthetically,” said Schumock. “The students that come to this college are phenomenal, and when they graduate they become leaders in the pharmacy professions. I am honored to be leading this historic and innovative institution, and the faculty, staff and students that make it so great.”

In 2014, Schumock received the Award for Sustained Contributions to the Literature from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Foundation. He is active in many professional pharmacy organizations and is the founding vice president of the Chicago-area chapter of the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy.

Schumock is an award-winning educator who has coordinated and taught professional and graduate courses on pharmacy management, business planning, pharmacoeconomics and research methods. His book, How to Develop a Business Plan for Pharmacy Services, slated for third edition publication, is used across the nation to teach business planning to pharmacy students, clinicians, managers and leaders.

He has authored and edited more than 200 articles and books, and is currently on the editorial board of the journals Pharmacotherapy and PharmacoEconomics and is associate editor of the Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research.

Schumock earned his baccalaureate in pharmacy from Washington State University and received his doctor of pharmacy from the University of Washington, Seattle. He earned an MBA and a Ph.D. from UIC, and completed residency and fellowship training at the University of Washington, Seattle and at UIC. He has held clinical pharmacist and managerial positions in hospital pharmacies and is a licensed pharmacist in Illinois and Washington.

The UIC College of Pharmacy, which has campuses located in Chicago and Rockford, is currently ranked 6th in the nation by US News and World Report and ranked 6th in National Institutes of Health funding. It operates seven ambulatory care pharmacies that are fully integrated into the care delivery system of the University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System, and its faculty are internationally recognized leaders in research, education and clinical pharmacy.