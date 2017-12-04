 
Who Will Ultimately Pay for the $1 Trillion Deficit?

      Ben Harris

    Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- The Senate passed the Republican tax bill early Saturday morning, following the Joint Committee on Taxation's analysis that said the changes would add $1 trillion to national deficits over a decade.

    Ben Harris is a visiting associate professor at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and was formerly the chief economist to Vice President Joe Biden. Read his recent article: “Here’s the biggest missing piece in GOP tax plan.”

    Harris can be reached at benjamin.harris@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

    Quote from Professor Harris
    “The Republican tax plan is poorly designed to generate higher long-run economic growth, while also raising serious distributional concerns. Despite claims by proponents, low- and middle-income families fare poorly with this tax cut — especially when factoring in who will ultimately pay for the more than $1 trillion in higher deficits that would arise from its passage.”

