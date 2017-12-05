Head and Neck Cancer Researchers to Convene in Scottsdale for Multidisciplinary Care Symposium February 15-17

What: 2018 Multidisciplinary Head and Neck Cancers Symposium

When: Thursday, February 15 through Saturday, February 17, 2018

Where: Westin Kierland, Scottsdale, Arizona

Who: Co-sponsored by the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the American Head & Neck Society (AHNS)

Why: Researchers will present peer-reviewed abstracts on new combination therapies, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, advanced radiation and surgical techniques, new staging systems, treatment guidelines and supportive care. Panel and case discussions will feature leading experts in head and neck cancer, including keynote speakers Julie E. Bauman, MD, MPH, of the University of Arizona in Tucson; Brian O’Sullivan, MD, FASTRO, of Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto; and Carol Rossier Bradford, MD, of the University of Michigan Health System in Ann Arbor.

News briefing: Selected top-rated studies will be featured in a news briefing telecast the week of the symposium. The final press briefing program will be announced in January 2018. Interested media professionals can register online for the news briefing.

Press registration: Credentialed journalists from accredited news organizations are invited to attend and report on the symposium. Reporters registered by February 9, 2018, will receive an embargoed press kit. Additional information, the registration form and housing information are available online.

On-site media facilities: An on-site press office in room Cushing B of the Westin Kierland will be open February 15-16 during meeting hours. Rooms also are available to reserve for media interviews on a first-come, first-serve basis.

More information: Questions about the press program, press registration and expert availability may be directed to ASTRO’s media relations team at press@astro.org or 703-286-1600. Additional information is available at the symposium webpage.

###

