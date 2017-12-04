Meridian Health Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Raises $2.7 Million

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Meridian Health Foundation is pleased to announce its 20th Anniversary Gala raised a record-breaking $2.7 million for the organization. The event took place on Saturday, November 18 at New Jersey’s iconic historical venue, Ellis Island, where Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. was honored for his dedication to supporting health care, and many other wonderful causes, for the community. This signature fundraising event benefits Hackensack Meridian Health’s southern regional not-for-profit hospitals and community health programs.

Peter Cancro has been involved with Hackensack Meridian Health for several years, serving as chair of Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center Foundation and leading record-breaking fundraising efforts resulting in more than $25 million raised for both Jersey Shore University Medical Center and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital. He also chaired the annual Jersey Shore Golf Classic until he completed his term on the Board last year.

“It was an extreme honor to recognize Peter Cancro at the 20th Anniversary Gala,” shares John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “Peter has been a tremendous partner of ours for more than 20 years. He has made a difference in the lives of countless patients through his personal and professional philanthropy and exudes generosity in every facet of his life. Peter is incredibly deserving of this recognition.”

As founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc., Cancro oversees the franchise’s 1,500 locations that are open and under development. For the past seven years, Jersey Mike’s locations designated a “Month of Giving” national fundraising campaign, raising over $18 million for local charities since the campaign’s inception.

“Giving back and making a difference in someone’s life has always been a guiding principle in my personal life and at Jersey Mike’s,” explains Cancro. “I’m proud to help support something as hugely important as health care, and feel confident that through Hackensack Meridian Health my family, friends and the staff at our local Jersey Mike’s all have access to excellent, quality care, right in their backyards.”

More than 700 people attended the 20th Anniversary Gala at Ellis Island, home to the United States' first public health hospital. Guests enjoyed live music, dancing, a variety of delicious foods from around the world and access to the monument’s vast array of exhibits.

“We are so proud that this year’s event raised record-breaking funds for Meridian Health Foundation,” explains Robert Garett, FACHE, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We attribute the success in large part to Peter Cancro’s involvement, and know this level of fundraising would not be possible without his leadership.”

“Philanthropy is incredibly important to our health network and funds raised at events like the Gala directly impact patient care through our local hospitals and health care initiatives,” explains Joseph Stampe, president and chief development officer of Meridian Health Foundation. “We are so grateful for all who made the trip to Ellis Island and are especially grateful for Peter and his incredible team at Jersey Mike’s for making the 20th Anniversary event our best Gala yet.”

