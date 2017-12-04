Columbia Nursing’s “Handprint Across the Globe” Event to Explore the Future of Global Health Education and Fostering the Next Generation of Global Nurses

WHAT: Columbia University School of Nursing’s Global Health Program together with Columbia University’s Alumni Association will welcome faculty, alumni, and friends of the Columbia community to discuss Columbia Nursing’s newly expanded Global Health Program.

Columbia Nursing has established global clinical practicum sites for its students and formed research and programmatic partnerships with institutions across 16 countries including the Southern and Eastern African, Eastern Mediterranean, and Latin-American and Caribbean regions to date. The panel discussion will explore the expansive Global Health Program and its impact on nursing education, research, and practice, including the perspectives of faculty, alumni, and students.

Nurses make up the largest global health workforce group worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. Columbia Nursing’s Global Health Program aims to contribute to global health equity by addressing health disparities through service, practice, education, research and leadership.

A reception will follow the panel discussion.

WHO:

Speakers include:

Bobbie Berkowitz, PhD Dean, Columbia University School of Nursing and Senior Vice President, Columbia University Medical Center

Elaine Larson, PhD Anna C. Maxwell Professor of Nursing and Associate Dean for Scholarship and Research

Jennifer Dohrn, DNP Associate Professor of Nursing and Director, Office of Global Initiatives and its PAHO/WHO Collaborating Center for Advanced Practice Nursing

Safwan Masri, PhD Executive Vice President for Global Centers and Global Development

Tonda Hughes, PhD Henrik H. Bendixen Professor of International Nursing and Director, Office of Global Health Research

Kenrick Cato, PhD Assistant Professor of Nursing and Associate Research Scientist, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital

Vidya Goberdhan Columbia Nursing Masters Direct Entry Student, 2017



WHEN: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

5:30 pm – 7:30 pm

WHERE: Columbia University School of Nursing, 7th Floor

560 West 168th Street, New York, NY

PRESS NOTE:

To attend or to interview a speaker, contact Liz Holliday at Columbia University School of Nursing

About Columbia Nursing:

Columbia University School of Nursing is part of the Columbia University Medical Center, which also includes the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Mailman School of Public Health, and the College of Dental Medicine. With more than 100 full-time faculty and 600 students, the School of Nursing is dedicated to educating the next generation of nurse leaders in education, research, and clinical care. The school has pioneered advanced practice nursing curricula and continues to define the role of nursing and nursing research through its Ph.D. program which prepares nurse scientists, and its doctor of nursing practice (DNP), one of the first clinical practice doctorate programs in the nation. Among the clinical practice areas shaped by the school’s research are the reduction of infectious disease and the use of health care informatics to improve health and health care. For more information, please visit: www.nursing.columbia.edu.