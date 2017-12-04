Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Celebrates Formal Investiture of Samuel A. Goldlust, M.D.

Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation celebrated the formal investiture of Samuel A. Goldlust, M.D., on Thursday, October 26. Dr. Goldlust is the recipient and steward of the prestigious Pitkin Foundation Endowed Professorship Fund for the Department of Neurology at the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

“This is a very exciting day for the school of medicine, for Hackensack Meridian Health, and for both the Pitkin Foundation and the Goldlust family,” said Dr. Bonita F. Stanton, founding dean, Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. “Our hats are tipped to the Pitkin Foundation for recognizing in such a wonderful way this inspiring young leader in the field of neurology, particularly neuro-oncology. Dr. Goldlust has already had a remarkable career, and we are confident that he will continue to make incredible advancements in medicine in the years ahead.”

The endowed professorship recognizes a physician for their potential, and Dr. Goldlust was recognized for his potential as an accomplished neurologist at Hackensack University Medical Center. The endowed professorship will enable him to pursue teaching and research in the field of neurology and neurological oncology.

“I would like to thank the Pitkin Foundation, Hackensack Meridian Health and the Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine for this incredible honor,” said Dr. Goldlust. “I am so thankful for this recognition, as well as the continued support from my peers at the John Theurer Cancer Center. I have no doubt that this endowed professorship will help open up new doors that will advance research and innovation in the fields of neurology and neurological oncology.”

Dr. Goldlust joined the faculty of John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC) in 2011 and founded the Brain and Spine Institute with Dr. George Kaptain. He has been instrumental in elevating the JTCC as a leader in brain tumor clinical care and research, serving as principal investigator or national lead investigator on more than two dozen studies of novel therapeutics, primarily glioblastoma. He has been widely published in neuro-oncology medical literature, including Neuro-Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology and The Lancet Oncology, the world-leading clinical oncology journal. He serves as JTCC lead investigator for ALLIANCE, the National Cancer Institute’s premier clinical trial collaborative, the Clinical Research Committee of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and has been recognized by the End Brain Cancer Initiative for his dedication to brain tumor patients.

“An endowed professorship through the Pitkin Foundation primarily recognizes someone for their outstanding achievements throughout their career,” said Frances Hoffman, PhD, a trustee of the Pitkin Foundation. “With Dr. Goldlust, we are recognizing everything he has already accomplished in his work, as well as his great potential moving forward.”

Dr. Goldlust is board certified in neurology and focuses his research in neurological oncology. In addition, he is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and American Society of Clinical Oncology. Dr. Goldlust received his medical doctorate at The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He received his undergraduate degree in chemistry at Miami University where he graduated Summa Cum Laude. He completed his residency in neurology and served as chief resident at New York University Hospitals. He went on to complete his fellowship in neuro-oncology and was elected chief fellow at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

“The Pitkin Foundation is grateful for the opportunity to present this endowed professorship to a distinguished physician, Dr. Goldlust,” said Joseph L. Basralian, Esq., a trustee of the Pitkin Foundation. “There is no doubt that Dr. Goldlust is a leader in the field of neuro-oncology, and we know that his research will push the boundaries of medicine forward.”

The Winifred M. and George P. Pitkin Foundation was founded by Drs. Winifred and George Pitkin who were pioneers in the field of anesthesia. Dr. George Pitkin was a celebrated New Jersey physician, innovative surgeon, renowned medical author and prominent researcher. The foundation areas of interest are in education and health care organizations.

