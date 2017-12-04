John Theurer Cancer Center Researchers Share 46 Cutting Edge Studies at 2017 ASH Meeting

Newswise — Researchers from the Hackensack Merdian Health John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center will present results from 46 cancer-related studies during the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 59th Annual Meeting, which will take place December 9 – 12, 2017 in Atlanta. The studies examine new cancer treatments, ways to predict the best treatment outcomes, and patient quality of life issues.

“ASH is a great venue for sharing best practices and learning about the latest treatment approaches – we are proud to help contribute by presenting our recent scientific work,” André Goy, MD, MS, chairman and director, division chief of Lymphoma, John Theurer Cancer Center; chief science officer and director of Research and Innovation, RCCA; professor of medicine, Georgetown University. “Our researchers will keep working to improve oncology and help develop some of the newest approaches to treating cancer. This will remain a priority for our cancer center.”

Among other promising research, John Theurer Cancer Center investigators will present highlights from studies in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), stem cell transplantation, CAR T-cell therapy, precision medicine in multiple myeloma (MM), Hodgkin lymphoma and new combinations in blood cancers at the ASH annual meeting.

Novel strategies in Mantle Cell Lymphoma

155 - Efficacy and Safety of Acalabrutinib Monotherapy in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma in the Phase 2 ACE-LY-004 Study, Andre Goy, MD et al.. Oral Presentation - Saturday, December 9, 2017: 1:00 PM, Bldg A, Lvl 4, A411-A412 (Georgia World Congress Center)

151 - Median 3.5-Year Follow-up of Ibrutinib Treatment in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma: A Pooled Analysis, Andre Goy, MD et al..Oral Presentation - Saturday, December 9, 2017: 12:00 PM, Bldg A, Lvl 4, A411-A412 (Georgia World Congress Center)

2785 - Phase Ib-II Study of Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) Inhibitor Ibrutinib, w/ Lenalidomide and Rituximab in Relapsed / Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Andre Goy, MD et al.. Poster Presentation- Sunday, December 10, 2017, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 (Georgia World Congress Center)

Novel strategies in stem cell transplantation

340 - Preliminary Safety and Efficacy Data for Combined Checkpoint Inhibition with Ipilimumab (I) and Nivolumab (N) As Consolidation Following Autologous Stem Cell Transplantation (ASCT) for High-Risk Hematologic Malignancies – Alan Skarbnik, MD, et al.. Oral Presentation CPIT-001 Trial Sunday, December 10, 2017: 8:15 AM, Bldg B, Lvl 4, B401-B402 (Georgia World Congress Center)

1862 - Early Regulatory and Memory T Cell Profiles Post-ASCT in the Presence of Checkpoint Inhibitor (Nivolimumab+Ipilimumab) Double Therapy in Patients with High-Risk Multiple Myeloma, Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 9, 2017, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 (Georgia World Congress Center)

CAR T cells therapy

740 - Durable Clinical Responses in Heavily Pretreated Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma: Updated Results from a Multicenter Study of bb2121 Anti-Bcma CAR T Cell Therapy, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 11, 2017: 3:00 PM, Bldg C, Lvl 1, Hall C1 (Georgia World Congress Center)

Precision medicine in Multiple Myeloma

679 - Incidence and Survival Impact of Self-Reported Symptom and Psychological Distress Among Patients with Multiple Myeloma, Alan Richter, MD et al.., Oral Presentation, Monday, December 11, 2017: 10:30 AM, Bldg C, Lvl 2, C208-C210 (Georgia World Congress Center)

395 - Utility of Clinical-Grade Sequencing of Relapsed Multiple Myeloma Patients; Interim Analysis of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) Molecular Profiling Protocol, Oral Presentation, Sunday, December 10, 2017: 10:30 AM Bldg B, Lvl 3, B304-B305 (Georgia World Congress Center)

1831 - A Phase II Trial of the Anti -PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Pembrolizumab (MK-3475) + Lenalidomide + Dexamethasone As Post Autologous Stem Cell Transplant Consolidation in Patients with High-Risk Multiple Myeloma, Noa Biran, MD et al.., Poster Presentation, Saturday, December 9, 2017, 5:30 PM-7:30 PM, Bldg A, Lvl 1, Hall A2 (Georgia World Congress Center)

Novel therapies and new combinations in Hodgkin Lymphoma

6 - Brentuximab Vedotin Plus Doxorubicin, Vinblastine, Dacarbazine (A+AVD) As Frontline Therapy Demonstrates Superior Modified Progression-Free Survival Versus ABVD in Patients with Previously Untreated Stage III or IV Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL): The Phase 3 Echelon-1 Study, Plenary Scientific Session, Sunday, December 10, 2017, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Bldg C, Lvl 1, Hall C2-C3 (Georgia World Congress Center)

649 - Results from a Phase 1/2 Study of Brentuximab Vedotin in Combination with Nivolumab in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 11, 2017: 10:30 AM, Bldg A, Lvl 4, Marcus Aud. (Georgia World Congress Center)

651 - Nivolumab for Newly Diagnosed Advanced-Stage Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma (cHL): Results from the Phase 2 Checkmate 205 Study, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 11, 2017: 11:00 AM, Bldg A, Lvl 4, Marcus Aud. (Georgia World Congress Center)

Other novel therapies and new combinations in blood cancers

410 - Results from a Phase 1/2 Study of INCB050465, a Highly Selective and Highly Potent PI3Kδ Inhibitor, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory B-Cell Malignancies (CITADEL-101), Oral Presentation, Sunday, December 10, 2017: 12:15 PM, Bldg C, Lvl 1, Hall C1 (Georgia World Congress Center)

891 - Results of a Phase 3 Study of Elderly Patients with Newly Diagnosed AML Treated with Sapacitabine and Decitabine Administered in Alternating Cycles, Oral Presentation, Monday, December 11, 2017: 6:45 PM, Bldg B, Lvl 5, Murphy BR 1-2 (Georgia World Congress Center)

“Our research presented at this conference would not have been possible without the patients who participate in our clinical trials,” said Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., F.A.C.P., C.P.E., chief innovation officer, professor and vice president of cancer services, John Theurer Cancer Center. “We are thankful to our patients, our researchers, and our partnering institutions who help us bring novel therapies and improved regimens for cancer patients.”

For more information about the ASH conference or the research being presented, go to www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/.

